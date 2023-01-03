Jenna Ortega-starrer Wednesday season two might not air on Netflix

New York: A potential second season of Wednesday could see the show leaving Netflix, some are speculating.

According to Netflix, Wednesday racked up 341.2million hours of viewing worldwide in its opening week.

This dethroned a record held by Stranger Things season four (with 335 million hours) as the best opening week for any English language series on the platform. The show broke its own record the week after, reaching 400 million hours within a single week.

Despite this, a second season has yet to be officially confirmed by the streaming service, an irregularity based on both common modern trends and the show’s record-breaking success.

This, teamed with the recent purchase of the show’s studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) to Amazon, hint that Netflix may lose the rights to the show for any potential second season.

However, Deadline report that Amazon’s MGM deal doesn’t automatically ensure that all content from the producer becomes exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, so Netflix may yet retain the rights for Wednesday season two.

Besides Jenna Ortega, Wednesday also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Fred Armisen and Christina Ricci. Wednesday is nominated in two categories at the upcoming 80th Golden Globes including Best Television Series (Comedy) and Best Actress for Jenna. The awards will be announced on January 8.