Jeetendra Rings In 79th Birthday

Mumbai: Legendary actor Jeetendra, who was born on April 7, 1942, turned 79 today. To wish him on his special day, his daughter and producer Ekta Kapoor took to social media and posted a clip of many photos of Jeetendra with his family and friends. Ekta also penned a short note for her father.

She wrote, “Happie bday papa! U r d wind beneath My wings!!! U helped me grow n supported me when I chose to b a producer! Love is acceptance u taught me that! Love u (sic).”