JEE Mains Result 2023 for Session 2 out

New Delhi: National Testing Agency, NTA has declared JEE Mains Result 2023 for Session 2. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination can check their results through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results can also be checked on nta.ac.in.

The Session 2 JEE examination was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023. The answer key was released on April 19 and the last date to raise objections was till April 21, 2023. The final provisional answer key was released on April 24, 2023.

Along with the results, the final answer key has also released.

JEE Mains Result 2023 for Session 2: How to check