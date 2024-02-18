JEE Mains: Normalisation Procedure, Percentile Score, Raw Score Explained By NTA

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 1 (January 2024) in about 544 Centres in 291 Cities (including 21 cities outside India).

“It is reiterated that the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 examination has been conducted as per the norms and procedures followed for the conduct of any high-stakes examination thereby providing fair and equal opportunity for all candidates”, the press release put out by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, February 17, read.

Experts had raised concerns regarding the disparity between marks and percentiles in this year’s JEE and it is addressing these concerns that the NTA put out the press release.

It went on to explain what exactly is normalisation procedure. This is what it said:

What is the biggest advantage of normalisation?

Normalization Procedure is an internationally accepted system designed for direct comparison by transforming the marks onto a common scale.

The “Normalization procedure based on Percentile Score” was used to ensure that candidates were neither benefitted nor disadvantaged due to the difficulty level of the examination.

Why are raw scores not released?

As per the policy, the NTA does not release the raw scores, it only releases the percentile. The Percentile Score is the Normalized Score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and is used for the preparation of the merit lists.

In the event of the percentiles for the multi-shifts being dissimilar/unequal, the lowest will be the eligibility cut-off for that category for all candidates (i.e. all shifts). Raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions are converted to NTA Score.