JEE Mains 2021 To Be Conducted From July 20: NTA

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the resumption of the remaining two sessions of the JEE (Main) from July 20 this year.

In order to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed that the number of cities has been increased from 232 to 334.

The number of examination centres in every shift will also be increased from 660 to 828. All related latest COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be followed at all examination centres, an official NTA notification read.

The following measures will be taken by the NTA :

Candidates are being allowed to change their option of centre city.

Face masks will be provided to all the candidates.

In addition to the common places, furniture & fixtures, all the computers and seats will be sanitized before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the next shift.

To avoid the crowd at the examination centre entrance due to candidates reaching together, they will be given staggered time slots for reporting. The staggering of time slots will be done to ensure uniform distribution of candidates across rooms during entry at the examination centres.

The registration process at the examination will be contactless.

Candidates will be guided to their allocated seats, ensuring that social distancing is maintained.

The examinations rooms/halls where the examination will be conducted will have open windows and fans for proper air circulation.

All the candidates who are appearing in the examination centre would be seated following social distancing norms.

The total number of candidates who have already registered earlier for the April session is 6.80 lakh and for the May session is 6.09 lakh, the NTA said.

But after receiving numerous representations from the candidates to re-open the Online Application window for JEE (Main) — 2021 April Session, it has been decided to provide another opportunity to apply for/withdraw from the remaining JEE (Main) – 2021 Sessions (April and May), the NTA added.