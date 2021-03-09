JEE Main Results: Goutam Das Becomes Odisha Topper

Bhubaneswar: As the results of the JEE (Main)-2021 (February Session) were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) yesterday, Goutam Das emerged as Odisha’s topper.

Goutam, hailing from Balasore, has secured 99.9990357 per cent in the examination.

The JEE (Main) Examination for B.E./B.Tech. was conducted by NTA from 24 to 26 February 2021. A total number of 6.52 lakh candidates were registered for Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination. As many as six students have secured 100 percentile score.

Students who have secured 100 percentile score are Saket Jha of Rajasthan, Gurmeet Singh from Chandigarh, Pravar Kataria and Rimjhim Das from Delhi-NCR, Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra and Anant Krishna from Gujarat.