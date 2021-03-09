JEE Main Result Declared; Six Students Get 100 Percentile

New Delhi: As many as six students have got 100 percentile score in the Joint Engineering Examination (JEE) Main 2021 held from February 23 to 26.

All the six students who have got 100 percentile rank are boys. Among females, Komma Sharanya from Telangana has topped the exam with a 99.9990421 percentile score. The NTA has also released a state-wise topper list.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main result for the February 2021 session on Monday, March 8.

Based on the results of the JEE Main, the top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced for admission into the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Candidates can download the JEE Main scorecard from the NTA website — jeemain.nta.nic.in