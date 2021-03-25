JEE Main (March Session) Results: Debasish Panda Becomes Odisha Topper

Bhubaneswar: Debasish Panda has emerged as the topper in Odisha after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the Results of JEE Main-2021 (March Session).

He scored 99.959166 % to top the list in the state.

As many as 13 candidates have scored 100 per cent marks in the entrance test.

The JEE (Main) Examination for B.E./B.Tech. was conducted by NTA from 16 to 18 March, 2021. A total number of 619638 candidates were registered for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech.) in this examination.

The examination was conducted for the second time in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).