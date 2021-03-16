JEE Main March Exam Begins!

New Delhi: The second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 started today for BTech and BE candidates.

The exams are being held in two shifts 9 am to 12 pm, and 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Main is being held in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at 852 examination centres located in 331 cities throughout the country and abroad.

The exams will be conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 norms. Wearing face masks is mandatory for students, exam staff.

JEE Main 2021 March session will be held in six shifts, spread across three days.

The first session was held from February 23 to 26, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced its result on March 8. As many as six candidates scored the perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main February examinations.