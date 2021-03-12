JEE Main March exam admit card 2021 released; Details here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, March 11 released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 March session examination. JEE Main March session examination will be held from March 15 to March 18.

Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 March session exam can download their admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to download JEE main 2021 March session exam admit card

JEE Main March 2021 session admit card: How to download hall ticket–