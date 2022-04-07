JEE Main Exam Postponed, NTA Releases New Dates

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday announced postponement of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) (Main) 2022. The exam will now be held from June 20 instead of April 21.

“National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and Session 2 based on the numerous representations received from the candidates,” said the nodal agency to conduct various entrance exams in the county.

Earlier, session 1 exam was scheduled to be held between April 21 and May 4. Similarly, session 2 was scheduled to be conducted between May 24 and May 29.

As per NTA’s revised schedule, session 1 of JEE Main will now be held on 10 consecutive days between June 20 and June 29. And, the second session will also be held on 10 consecutive days between July 21 and July 30.

The Registration for Session 1 is over now. The schedule for inviting the online Application Forms for Session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available soon, said NTA while advising candidates to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

“For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in,” it added.