The JEE Main 2025 admit card has been released for the exams on January 22, 23, and 24 by the National Testing Agency.

Registered candidates can download the JEE admit cards for Session 1 from jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the JEE Main admit cards with them on the days of the exam. It contains important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre details, exam schedule, photograph and signature.

Candidates also need to bring a valid ID for entry into the JEE Main exam halls.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Paper 1 will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, while JEE Main Paper 2 will be held on January 30.

NTA will be conducting the exam in various cities in India and 15 cities outside India. Paper 1 will be held in two shifts — 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 will be held in a single shift — 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

Note that the JEE Main 2025 exam pattern has been updated from this year onwards. Optional questions have been removed from Section B of Papers 1 and 2. All five Section B questions are mandatory now.

How to Download:

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Under the latest news section, log in with your application number and password

Review the JEE Main admit card for any errors, download it and take a printout if needed

Direct link to download the JEE Main 2025 admit card

The JEE Main admit cards 2025 for Session 1 were released for the January 22, 23, and 24 exams on January 18, Saturday, following NTA’s common practice of releasing them around three days before the exam. Only registered candidates can access the admit cards.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 city slips were released earlier this month.

To know the exact exam date, candidates can check their JEE Main 2025 city intimation slip, and to know the shift timings, they can check their JEE Main admit cards after downloading.

Please contact JEE officials for any error.