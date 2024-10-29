New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions, providing aspiring engineers with multiple opportunities to secure their admission into prestigious institutions.

Session 1 of JEE Main 2025 is scheduled to take place from January 22 to January 31, 2025. The Session 2 exams are tentatively set for April 1 to April 8, 2025. The registration process for Session 1 has already begun and will continue until November 22, 2024.

Candidates can apply through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, where they will also find detailed information about the exam pattern, syllabus, and other important updates1. The NTA has emphasized that the exam dates have been carefully chosen to avoid any clashes with the Class 12 board exams.

In addition to the regular updates, the NTA has introduced several changes for JEE Main 2025, including the removal of optional questions and a revision of the tie-breaking rule. The exam will consist of 75 questions, with 25 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, totaling 300 marks.