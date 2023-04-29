JEE Main-2023 Results Out; Priyanka Sar Odisha Topper

Bhubaneswar: The results of JEE Main-2023 were announced today. With 99.98 percentile, Priyanka Sar has emerged topper of Odisha. As many as 43 candidates have secured 100 percent marks this time.

About 9 lakh students of the country had appeared for the JEE (Main) 2023 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) this year. The examination was conducted from April 6 to 15.

The test was conducted in 13 languages ​​including Oriya. The provisional answer key was released on April 19 and the final provisional answer key on April 24. The registration for JEE Advanced will begin from April 30 to June 7.

As many as 2.5 lakh top rank holders have been considered eligible for JEE (Advanced).