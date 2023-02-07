JEE Main 2023 Result Released!

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the results of the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 for Engineering (BE/BTech) paper 1. JEE Main result for paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning courses) is yet to be released. The exam was conducted from January 24 to February 1 at test centers across the country and abroad. Candidates can download the results at– jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

In order to access the JEE session 1 result, candidates would be required to log in at the official portal using their Application Number and Password.

For candidates’ reference, an easy step-by-step guide is shared below in the article to download the JEE Mains January result along with a direct link for the same.

The final answer key for JEE main is also out.

This time, a total of 8.6 lakh candidates took paper 1 and 0.46 lakh candidates took paper 2 exam. The overall attendance for the Engineering paper is 95.79 per cent, highest since NTA started conducting the entrance test.

JEE Main final answer key has been published on the exam website. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on JEE Main result.

Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link JEE Main result 2023 on the home page.

Step 3: Now enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen.