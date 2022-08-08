JEE Main 2022 Session 2 result out

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Session 2 result 2022 today, on August 8, 2022.Candidates can download the JEE Main result from the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates need to submit their application numbers and date of birth to download JEE Main scorecard.

JEE Main 2022 July session was conducted between July 25 and 30 in two shifts.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the JEE Main 2022 can apply for IIT JEE Advanced, the application process will commence from August 7.

How to check scorecard