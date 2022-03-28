JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Registration Ends On March 31; Check Details

New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 registration for the April session will end on March 31.

Candidates who have not applied for JEE Main 2022 session 1 can register at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

While the application window will be closed at 5 pm on March 31, the fee payment facility will be available till 11:30 pm.

“In the first session of JEE (Main) – 2022, only Session 1 will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next session, Session 2 will be visible, and the candidates can opt for that Session. The application window for Session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in the Information Bulletin,” the NTA said.

“Only one Application Form is to be submitted by a candidate for each session. Multiple application forms submitted by a candidate for the same session will not be accepted at any cost,” it added.

The exams will be conducted on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4, 2022. Previously, the papers were scheduled for April 16-21.