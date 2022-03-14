JEE Main 2022
EducationNational

JEE Main 2022 Rescheduled, New Exam Dates Announced

By Haraprasad Das
0 14

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday announced that is has rescheduled the date for JEE Main 2022.

“In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1,” it said in a statement.

JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 revised schedule:

The NTA said that the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 will now be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4.

Earlier, the NTA had announced to conduct JEE Main 2022 first session on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, while the JEE Main Session 2 on May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29.

Haraprasad Das 15175 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

two × 3 =

Breaking