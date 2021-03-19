JEE Main-2021 Paper 2 Results Out: Ritwika & Aditya Become Odisha Toppers; Check Details

New Delhi: The results of the JEE (Main) – 2021 (February Session) for Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). All the candidates who appeared for the JEE Main Paper 2 examination can check their scores on the official website, the link for which is jeemain.nta.nic.in .

The JEE (Main) Exam for BArch and BPlanning was conducted by NTA on February 23, 2021. A total number of 59,962 for Paper 2A (BArch) and 25,810 for Paper 2B (B.Planning) candidates were registered in this examination.

Two candidates from Odisha — Ritwika Panda and Aditya Vijayraj — have emerged as the State toppers in Paper-2A (B.Arch.) with NTA score of 99.6150381 percentile.

Ritwika also became the State topper with NTA score of 99.3799091 percentile in Paper 2B (B.Planning) of JEE (Main) Examination 2021.

How to check JEE Main Paper 2 Results 2021:

Go to the official website of JEE Mains 2021 — jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on, “JEE (Main) February 2021 Session Paper 2 (BArch) and BPlanning)

Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin

Click on submit and your JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021 will be displayed

Download it and take print out of the same for future reference.

This year, Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana has received a 100 percentile in February 2021 Examination in Paper2A (BArch). Further, Jadhav Aditya Sunil from Maharashtra has received a 100 NTA score in February 2021 Examination in Paper2B (BPlanning).