JEE Main 2021 April Session Postponed

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 (April Session) in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the JEE (Main)-2021 April Session,” the NTA said.

The revised dates for the JEE (Main)-2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination, it said.

“Candidates are advised to use this time to prepare themselves better for the examination. They can also take practice (full length/chapter wise) tests on the NTA Abhyas App from their comfort of their homes,” the notification added.

Worth mentioning, the National Testing Agency is conducting the JEE (Main) 2021 in four sessions. Already two sessions have been completed in February (Session 1 from February 23 to 26) and March session (Session 2 from March 16 to 18).