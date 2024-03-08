JEE Aspirant Dies by Suicide at Paying Guest in Kota, Writes ‘Papa, I Can’t Handle It’

Kota: A JEE aspirant died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota on Friday, taking the total of such cases to six this year. The student was identified as Abhishek Kumar, a native of Bihar’s Bhagalpur district.

Abhishek, a JEE aspirant, consumed a poisonous substance in his rented room in the Vigyan Nagar area of the city.

Commenting on the incident, police said that a bottle of the poisonous substance and a suicide letter were recovered from Kumar’s room.

“Sorry papa, I cannot do JEE…,” the suicide note read, according to the police.

The police further added that Kumar was also absent for his two exams that were scheduled at his coaching on January 29 and February 19 respectively.