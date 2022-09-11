JEE Advanced 2022 Result OUT

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has declared the JEE Advanced result 2022 today. JEE Advanced 2022 Result OUTJEE Advanced 2022 Result OUTIIT Bombay has announced the JEE Advanced result date and time as September 11 at 10 AM. The IIT JEE Advanced 2022 result link is activated at jeeadv.ac.in 2022. To check the JEE Advanced exam result 2022 , candidates have to enter their registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

Along with the JEE Advanced 2022 Result, IIT Bombay has also released the JEE Advanced final answer key. Students can refer to the direct links given below to check their score for the IIT JEE exam.

JEE Advanced Result 2022 – How to check

Visit the official website for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam – jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the link given on the homepage for the JEE Advanced Result

Enter your application number, date of birth and any other credentials required

Your JEE Advanced Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references

Official websites

The result of JEE Advanced 2022 is available at the below given websites:

jeeadv.ac.in

jeeadv.ac.in 2022

jeeadv.ac.in result 2022

Steps to check IITB JEE Advanced results

To check the result of JEE Advanced 2022, candidates have to follow the below-given steps:

Visit JEE Advanced 2022 official website – jeeadv.ac.in 2022.

Click on the JEE Advanced result 2022 link

Login using the registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

The scorecard of JEE Advanced 2022 will be available on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the same.

Candidates who have cleared the JEE Advanced Exam are now eligible to apply for JoSAA Counselling 2022. Through this counselling process, candidates will be able to apply for admissions in the 23 branches of the Indian Institutes of Technology across the country.

JEE Advanced 2022 was conducted by IIT Bombay this year. Candidates appeared for the IIT JEE Exam on August 28, 2022. Candidates who cleared the JEE Main Exam conducted by National Testing Agency appeared for this exam for admissions into IIT.