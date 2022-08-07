JEE Advanced 2022 Registration To Begin Today

New Delhi: The registration process for JEE Advanced 2022 will commence from today. Candidates can apply online through jeeadv.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till August 11, 2022.

The examination will be conducted on August 28, 2022, in two shifts. The Paper 1 exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will be available from August 23 to August 28, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JEE Advanced.