JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card Released; Check Here

New Delhi: The admit card for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay).

Candidates can now download the hall ticket from the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held on August 28.

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card: Know how to download.

Go to the official website, www.jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link, ‘JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card’

You will be taken to a new window

Key in your credentials such as registration number, date of birth and mobile number to login

JEE advanced admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take a printout for future references

It must be noted that the admit card of JEE advanced 2022 will only be available for the candidates who successfully registered for JEE Advanced Exam prior to the last date.

The exam will be held in two shifts on August 28 — the morning shift is scheduled between 9 am and 12 pm, and the afternoon shift will start at 2:30 pm and conclude at 5:30 pm.