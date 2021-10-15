JEE advanced 2021 result out; Gautam Das Odisha topper

New Delhi: JEE advanced result 2021 has been declared today, October 15 at jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the final result, the JEE advanced 2021 final answer key have also been released.

Mridul Agarwal has topped the exam from among 41,862 candidates. Gautam Das, who secured Rank 150, topped in Odisha.

The exam was held on to grant admissions in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Candidates can check the result using their roll number, registration number and date of birth. The JEE advanced 2021 final answer key will also be released today.

The final answer key has been prepared on the basis of the objections raised by the candidates on the provisional answer key. The JEE advanced result will be based on the final answer key.

Candidate registration/choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA begins on October 16. The first mock seat allocation will be released on October 22, 10 am. The second list will be released a day later on October 24, 10 am.

The first round of seat allocation will begin on October 27, 10 am. By October 30, 5 pm Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query will be held.