JEE Advanced 2021 Exam To Be Held On 3 Oct: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 for admission in IITs will be held on 3 October this year.

Pradhan said that the exam will be conducted adhering to all Covid-related protocols.

“JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission in #IITs will be held on the 3rd October 2021. The examination will be conducted adhering to all Covid-protocols,” tweeted Pradhan.

The third session of JEE main has been scheduled on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021. NTA had already conducted the JEE Main Session 3 exams on July 20 and July 22 successfully.

“Students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara, who are unable to reach their test centres on 25 and 27 July 2021 for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3 need not panic. They will be given another opportunity,and the dates will be announced soon by the NTA,” he tweeted.

Notably, the UGC NET December 2020 cycle examination scheduled for May 2021 was also postponed by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.