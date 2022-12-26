JE Caught Taking Rs 65K Bribe From Contractor

Badasahi: The Odisha Vigilance on Monday apprehended the Junior Engineer of Badasahi block in Mayurbhanj while taking Rs 65,000 bribe from a contractor for facilitating the release of pending bills.

According to sources, Junior Engineer Ashish Ghadei was transferred to Badasahi from the nearby Gopbandhunagar block about 3 months ago. He was about to receive his share for five works carried out during his posting at Gopbandhunagar.

Today, the vigilance team caught Ghadei red-handed while demanding and receiving Rs 65,000 from the complainant near Jodabani Chhak in Khunta block.

“The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered and seized from the exclusive possession of accused Ghadei,” the Vigilance said in a press note

In the meanwhile, the Vigilance is carrying out raids at his residence in Astia near Baripada in DA angle.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS Case No.36 dt.25.12.2022 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered.