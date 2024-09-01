JD(U) leader KC Tyagi quits as party spokesperson

New Delhi: the party announced the appointment of JDU leader Rajiv Prasad Ranjan as its national spokesperson. the party announced the appointment of JDU leader Rajiv Prasad Ranjan as its national spokesperson.

Tyagi cited “personal reason” for his resignation in his letter to the party leadership. However, sources suggested that the resignation was due to the leadership’s displeasure with his recent statements on various issues.

Rajiv Ranjan Prasad will be replacing Tyagi as the new national spokesperson of the party, the party announced.

Tyagi resigned because the party leadership felt that his statements, including the recent one on the Israel-Palestine issue and the lateral entry controversy, deviated from the party line. He had urged the Centre to stop arms supplies to Israel and had stated that India supports peace and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Party sources alleged that Tyagi made statements without consulting the leaders and that there were talks of alleged differences within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) due to his remarks.

Tyagi, the 73-year-old leader, has been with Nitish Kumar throughout his political journey and has been considered as a prominent face of the party. He was a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar from 2013 to 2016 and was a Lok Sabha member from 1989 to 1991 from the Hapur constituency.