JD(S) Announces Support For NDA Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu

Bengaluru: JD(S) stalwart and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda announced support for NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu on Sunday.

Murmu, who arrived in the city, earlier in the day, met Deve Gowda at his residence along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other BJP leaders to seek his support.

Following the meeting where HD Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders were present, JD(S) announced its support for Murmu.

Earlier, Bommai and BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other functionaries of the party received Murmu on her arrival here by a private jet by garlanding her and honouring her with a shawl and Mysuru ‘Peta’ (turban). JD(S) was a former ally of Congress.