JBL Tune Flex With Transformable Design, ANC Launched In India: More 

New Delhi: JBL has introduced its new truly wireless earphones dubbed JBL Tune Flex TWS and the same is featuring ‘Sound Fit’ along with up to 32 hours of battery life. The main selling point here is that you can use either an open ear tip design or an in-ear TWS with extra silicon ear tips. let’s check out the complete specifications along with the Indian pricing and availability details of the device.

JBL Tune Flex Price

The JBL Tune Flex has been priced at Rs. 6,999 (roughly $89) in India. They are offered in sole Black colour option and can be purchased on Flipkart and JBL.com.

Everything about JBL Tune Flex

The JBL Tune Flex features 12mm drivers along with JBL Pure Bass Sound and JBL Sound Fit, the JBL Sound Fit is capable to offer the design of the earphones open-ended or close-ended.

JBL Tune Flex is also featuring active noise cancellation along with a Smart Ambient feature and the same will enable you to understand the surroundings while hearing via the device. The device is also featuring four microphones as well.

The JBL Tune Flex can offer up to 32 hours of battery life with the charging case and the active noise cancellation feature needs to be turned off.