JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Headset Launched: Details Here

New Delhi: Samsung-owned audio company JBL launched the new Quantum 350 Wireless wireless gaming headset for both console and PC gaming. Along with the Quantum 350 Wireless, the corporate has introduced a brand new lineup of true wi-fi stereo (TWS) earphones, particularly the true wi-fi Reflect Flow Pro, Tune 230NC, and Tune 130NC. Read on for extra particulars in regards to the new slew of JBL audio merchandise.

Price

The JBL Quantum 350 wireless headset will be available from September for 119 euros (about 10,300 rupees). The price in the US is $ 99.95 (about 7,200 rupees).

Specifications

The new addition to JBL’s line of Quantum gaming headsets, the JBLQuantum 350 Wireless uses a lossless 2.4G wireless connection via a USB dongle, with 40mm drivers featuring the company’s QuantumSound Signature and QuantumSurround technology. The earpads are made from PU leather memory foam and are lightweight at 252 grams. PC gamers can use JBL QuantumEngine software to customize the headset.

The Discord-certified Quantum 350 Wireless headphones have a detachable boom mic, so they can also be used separately. JBL claims the Quantum 350 Wireless has a 22-hour battery life, and fast charging provides up to 60 minutes of playback from just a 5-minute charge. With Power & Play, users can charge the headset simultaneously while gaming via a USB cable.