JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Gaming Headphones With 40mm Drivers Launched In India

New Delhi: JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Gaming Headset has been launched in India. The headphones are the Bluetooth-free version of the 3.5mm wired JBL Quantum 300 headphones. It comes with 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, which provides a reliable, low-latency connection.

Price and Availability

The JBL Quantum 350 Wireless headphones retail at Rs 8,499 and are now available via JBL.com, HARMAN Brand Stores, and all leading online and offline platforms.

JBL Quantum 350 Wireless: Specs and Features

The JBL Quantum 350 Wireless has a lightweight and durable build. The ear cushions are made of PU leather and memory foam.

It comes with a lossless 2.4G wireless connection supported via a USB wireless dongle. This allows for easy movement during gameplay without any audio drop. The headphones are equipped with 40mm drivers and support the JBL QuantumSOUND Signature and JBL QuantumSURROUND for an immersive audio experience, especially during gameplay.

This works with both PC and gaming consoles. The JBL QuantumENGINE PC suite can help you customize the EQ, mic, and more settings for an enhanced audio experience. The Quantum 350 Wireless gets the detachable voice-focus boom microphone, which ensures voice clarity even when the game gets noisy.

The headphones are claimed to offer a 22-hour battery life on a single charge and support fast charging. A 5-minute charge can provide an hour’s playback time. Additionally, it is Discord-certified and works with Skype and TeamSpeak.