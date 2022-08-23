JBL Partybox 710, Partybox 110, And Encore Essential Portable Speakers Launched In India: Details Here

New Delhi: The JBL Partybox 710, Partybox 110 and Partybox Encore Essential have been launched in India. The new models feature an IPX4-rated splash-proof design and are compatible with the JBL Partybox app. The JBL Partybox 710 has 800W RMS output, while the Partybox 110 has 160W speaker output power.

JBL PartyBox 710, PartyBox 110 and PartyBox Encore Essential price in India, availability

The new JBL PartyBox 710 comes with a price tag of Rs. 64,999 in India, while the PartyBox 110 is priced at Rs. 31,999. The PartyBox Encore Essential is priced at Rs. 24,599. These are special launch prices and there is no word on the duration of the introductory period. New JBL portable speakers are currently available for purchase through the JBL India website as well as leading online and retail outlets across the country.

JBL PartyBox 710

The JBL PartyBox 710 has an 800W RMS output and it offers colour strobe lights apart from the starry light and a club light. JBL PartyBox 710 has dual 2.75 tweeters and eight woofers and offers a dynamic frequency response range of 35Hz– 20,000Hz.

The JBL PartyBox 710 has wheels and a handle. JBL PartyBox 710 offers Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity also. JBL’s True Wireless Stereo (TWS) technology, two JBL PartyBox 710 speakers can be paired for a bigger stereo sound. The JBL PartyBox 710 features top panel dials for different controls. JBL PartyBox 710 measures 39.9 x 90.5 x 43.6cm and weighs 27.8 kilograms.

JBL PartyBox 110

The JBL PartyBox 110 has a speaker output power of 160W RMS and you can link two speakers together for stereo sound output. JBL PartyBox 110 has an inbuilt rechargeable 36Wh battery and the battery is claim to deliver up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. JBL PartyBox 110 has a frequency response range of 45Hz-20,000Hz and has Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. The JBL PartyBox 110 measures 29.5 x 56.8 x 30.0cm and weighs 10.84 kilograms.

JBL Encore Essential

The JBL Partybox Encore Essential party speaker is rate to deliver 100W of sound output and has a frequency response rate of 50Hz-20,000Hz. JBL Encore Essential comes with a 17.76Wh battery that is said to offer up to six hours of playback time with a single charge. The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential also ​can be use to pair two speakers together for stereo sound as well. JBL Encore Essential offers wireless connectivity via Bluetooth v5.1. JBL Encore Essential measures 27.6 x 32.7 x 29.3cm and weighs 5.9 kilograms.