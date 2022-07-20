JBL Live Pro 2 Truly Wireless Earphones With  Google Fast Pair Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: JBL has launched its new truly wireless earphones—JBL Live Pro 2— in India. The premium TWS earbuds come with adaptive noise cancellation features and support wireless charging as well.

JBL Live Pro 2 Price, Availability

The JBL Live Pro 2 headphones are available in black and blue colour options. These come with an inaugural launch price of ₹13,999 rather than the original price of ₹16,999, with sales starting from July 19 on JBL.com, Harman Brand Stores, and all leading online retailers.

JBL Live Pro 2 specifications

The JBL Live Pro 2 are equipped with 11mm drivers powered by JBL Signature Sound and features adaptive noise cancellation. The Smart Ambient feature of the Live Pro 2 can be used to focus on the surrounding sounds without removing the earbuds, according to the company.

The earbuds also come with six microphones to reduce external interference. The VoiceAware feature lets you choose how much of your own voice to hear by controlling the amount of mic input routed back into your earbuds. The sync with multi-point connection feature in the JBL Live Pro 2 lets you switch the headphone input from one Bluetooth device to the next.

The JBL Live Pro 2 also come with touch and voice controls and has an IPX5 rating for water resistance. JBL claims up to 40 hours of battery life for the Live Pro 2 with 10 hours in the earbuds and 30 hours from the charging case. The earbuds take two hours to fully charge, according to the company.