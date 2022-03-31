JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: JBL Flip 6 has been launched in India. The speaker sports activities with the identical tubular design as its predecessor, JBL Flip 5. The JBL Flip 5 in distinction provided Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity and had an IPX7 waterproof ranking. The brand new JBL Flip 6 speaker is available in 9 colour choices.

JBL Flip 6 price in India, availability

JBL Flip 6 price in India is listed to be Rs. 14,999 on JBL India’s website but the speaker is currently selling at an introductory price of Rs. 11,999. The Flip 6 can also be purchased from the e-commerce platform Amazon for Rs. 11,999.

The official website has listed the Flip 6 in nine colour options — Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Pink, Squad, Teal, Red, and White while only three colour options —Black, Blue, and Squad are available on Amazon as of now.

JBL Flip 6 specs, options

The JBL Flip 6 moveable speaker incorporates a two-way speaker system with a racetrack-shaped driver, a tweeter, and twin bass radiators that provide an influence output of 30W — 20W for the woofer and 10W for the tweeter. The audio gadget has a frequency response variety of 63Hz – 20kHz. The tubular speaker comes with PartyBoost — a characteristic that permits the customers to pair a number of PartyBoost appropriate audio systems for amplified listening expertise.

JBL claims that the Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker can offer a playback time of up to 12 hours on a single charge and takes 2.5 hours to charge fully using a USB Type-C port. The new audio offering from JBL features Bluetooth v5.1 and can be connected to two devices simultaneously. The sound of the speaker can be personalised using the My JBL app available for both Android and iOS devices. The JBL Flip 6 is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance. It also measures 178x68x72mm and weighs 550g.