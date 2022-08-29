JAYPORE brings festive cheer, unveils Ganesh Chaturthi Collection

Bhubaneswar: Ganesh Chaturthi is an auspicious Hindu festival that is celebrated with full enthusiasm. It is the time to rejoice with family and friends and spruce your home with a delightful and cheerful ambience. Inspired by the radiance of the festival, JAYPORE launches it’s festive collection that offers a stunning assortment of apparel and home décor making it a one-stop shop for all your festive needs. With earthy colours, intricate designs and unique silhouette this collection is ideal for the festive season.

The JAYPORE label works closely with artisans and craftspersons to curate the best weaves, embroideries, and designs, packaged into collections across categories at exceptional value for its patrons.

Below are the collections specifically curated for Ganesh Chaturthi:

Collection: Agrima by JAYPORE: Distinctive for its checks on the body and alternate bans on the pallu with woven or zari-flecked border, the Narayanpet sari is made in the namesake town of Telangana. Legend says that the first Narayanpet weavers came to the region with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s entourage

Collection: Rabeeba by JAYPORE: First made at the behest of the celebrated Holkar queen, Ahilyabai, the Maheshwari saree has silk in the warp and cotton in the weft and uses motifs with alluring names like Heera, Rui Phool and Jugnu. Find these and more motifs in JAYPORE’s Rabeeba, a collection of jewel-hued Maheshwari sarees, fit for a queen

Collection: Dhatu by JAYPORE: Honoring the tradition of channeling the positive vibe and benefits of the brass inside our home, JAYPORE presents a set of beautiful brass decor accents.’Dhatu’ showcases authentic brass urlis, dhunis, oil lamps, music instruments and more from Southern India, along with enchanting brass Ganesha figurines

Collection: Abaad by JAYPORE: The burnished brass aura holds an intrinsic value for traditional Indian living and has always blessed the home with a brilliant yet rustic allure since ancient civilizations. ‘Abaad’ enlivens and inhabits the environs with that very charm of cherished brass-crafted diyas, incense holders, prabhavalis, spoons and more accents

