Jaynarayan Mishra’s allegations on his own BJP Party leaders unfortunate: BJD’s Sasmit Patra

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal MP Dr. Sasmit Patra today said that BJP MLA & Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra’s allegations on his own BJP Party leaders is extremely unfortunate.

The LoP, while speaking to the media today, had stated that leaders before him were managed by the ruling Party and he could not be similarly managed; therefore the ruling Party is after him.

Addressing a presser today, Dr Sasmit Patra said, “It is extremely unfortunate that. Mishra has cast serious allegations against former Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Pradipta Naik who is recovering from a health condition, that he was being managed.

It is also extremely sad and unfortunate that he is alleging that former Deputy Leader of Opposition and former BJP MLA Late Bishnu Charan Sethi, who was also a leader before him, was being managed.

It’s so sad that he is thereby alleging that Mohan Majhi, Chief Whip of BJP Party in Odisha Vidhan Sabha is being managed since he is also a BJP leader in constitutional position in Odisha Vidhan Sabha before Jaynarayan Mishra became Leader of Opposition.

Odisha BJP President Samir Mohanty, who was attacked by chappal by Jaynarayan Mishra in the past should speak up and reply on behalf of the BJP MLAs and the former BJP Leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition and present BJP Chief Whip.

Odisha BJP President Samir Mohanty should now act against this hardened criminal and murderer. Jaynarayan Mishra who had him beaten up and has now started attacking his own party leaders as well, added Dr. Patra.