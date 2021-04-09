Jaya Bachchan Turns 73

Mumbai: Actress Jaya Bachchan turns a year older today and her charming smile still makes hearts skip a beat. On the special occasion, her son Abhishek Bachchan shared a sweet picture of his mother with her exclusive signature at the bottom that read ‘Jaya Bhaduri’.

Along with the picture, Abhishek penned a lovely birthday wish for his dotting mother that read, “Happy birthday माँ (maa) । Love you.”

The veteran actress made her acting debut with the 1963 film Mahanagar by Satyajit Ray. Jaya has played many memorable roles in films like Zanjeer, Kora Kagaz, Chupke Chupke, Uphaar, Sholay, and others.