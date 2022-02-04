Jaya Bachchan Tests Positive For Covid-19 

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress is in quarantine right now.

Reportedly, Jaya’s entire family—her husband Amitabh, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya—were infected in 2020 has got the virus.

Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi were shooting for Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi when Azmi was found to be Covid positive.

Shabana had shared her COVID-19 diagnosis in an Instagram post. She also urged those who came in close contact with her to get tested. “Have tested positive for Covid today. Have isolated myself at home and request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested,” Azmi wrote in the caption of the post shared on Feb 1st.