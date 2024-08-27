Jay Shah elected unopposed as next ICC Chairman

Jay Shah, presently the honorary secretary of the BCCI, has been elected without opposition as the Independent Chair of the ICC and is set to assume his role on December 1, 2024.

It was announced on August 20 that the incumbent ICC Chair, Greg Barclay, would not be seeking a third term and is slated to step down at the end of his current tenure in November.

As the only nominee for the position, Shah has highlighted his dedication to broadening cricket’s global appeal and popularity, particularly in light of its forthcoming participation in the LA 2028 Olympics.

“I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council,” Shah stated.

“I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before.”

“While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways.”