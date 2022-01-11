Jawed Habib to appear before NCW today over spitting on woman’s hair matter

New Delhi: Celebrity hair stylist Jawed Habib, who courted controversy for spitting on a woman’s hair while styling it, is scheduled to appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) today after the women’s body, last Friday, issued a summon to him appear before it on January 11.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar where Habib was conducting a workshop. In the clip, he can be seen using his saliva while parting the woman’s hair. “If you don’t have water, this spit has life,” he is seen saying.

An FIR has been registered against Habib at a police station in Muzaffarnagar. The NCW, too, has directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe the incident.