Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan shares a glimpse of film with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has finally dropped Jawan prevue, which has already created a stir on social media, with SRK fans going berserk over what they just witnessed in a two-minute 12-second preview.

Shah Rukh Khan’s star power is one hundred percent at an all-time high in Jawan prevue, but the female star presence in the Atlee film have got us equally excited. From Nayanthara to Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra to Priya Mani, it looks like SRK is going to be leading an all-women army in the movie, even as his character says, “Good to go girls?” And the women reply, “Ready Chief!”

Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH?

#JawanPrevue Out Now!

#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. https://t.co/6uL1EsSpBw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 10, 2023

Nayanthara slays a chic look as she makes a smashing entry wearing a trench coat over a white shirt in Jawan prevue. In another scene, we see her donning a stunning yellow saree paired with beautiful jhumkas. Jawan marks Nayanthara’s first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. In January this year, SRK also attended Nayanthara’s wedding with Vignesh Shivan in Chennai.

Deepika Padukone’s cameo appearance grabs many eyeballs. In the prevue, a saree-clad Deepika is shown fighting a man like nobody’s business.

Jawan was previously slated to release in June. However, the makers decided to push the release to September. Explaining the reason behind the shift in release date, Shah Rukh said on Twitter, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves… so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now.”