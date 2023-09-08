“Jawan” May Break “Pathaan”S Record On Day 1 Box Office Collection

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan” is expected to earn over Rs 60 crore on day one to become the highest opening Hindi film ever, a record that was earlier set by the actor’s blockbuster “Pathaan”, trade experts predicted on Friday.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, “Jawan” is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by the Bollywood star. The film released on Thursday.

The film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, Shah Rukh will surpass his own record for the highest opening in a Hindi film with his new release.

“It is Shah Rukh Khan vs Shah Rukh Khan, this is actually a return… We expect the Hindi version of ‘Jawan” to earn anywhere between Rs 65 to Rs 70 crore. It is the highest for a Hindi film. Earlier, ‘Pathaan’ was the highest with Rs 55 crore, and now ‘Jawan’. After ‘Pathaan’, the expectations were multifold and ‘Jawan’ fulfilled them,” Adarsh told PTI.

The pan-India thriller, which released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, was running to packed theatres in Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Jammu, Mumbai and Kolkata.

“Jawan” also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi, who are part of the group of women supporting SRK’s hero.

Chennai-based trade analyst Ramesh Bala said the box office collection of “Jawan” is expected to be “outstanding” and it may emerge as one of the highest grossing Hindi films in the South market.