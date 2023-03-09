Jawan Injured In Accidental Firing During SOG Training

Bhubaneswar: A jawan sustained bullet injuries on leg in an accidental firing during a training session in Bhubaneswar.

The Jawan identified as Havildar Umakant Mallick was undergoing training at Special Operation Group (SOG) camp in State Capital.

The incident took place at the SOG camp located at Chandaka on the outskirt of city when a bullet accidentally hit a leg of the jawan, sources said.

An instructor was conducting the fire exercise when the accidental firing occurred. A bullet hit his leg during the training.

The injured jawan was immediately rushed to a hospital in Bhubaneswar. Hospital sources said his condition is stable.