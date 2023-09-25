Jawan crosses 500 Cr benchmark for a Hindi film

Jawan,’ the blockbuster that has taken the Indian box office by storm. The film’s remarkable performance at the box office shows no signs of slowing down, with impressive collections in both Hindi and various languages.

Jawan has cemented its position as the highest grossing Hindi film minting an astounding 505.94cr in just Hindi language, including other languages the film stands at a 563.20cr – highest for any Hindi film in India till date.

The film is on its way to break more records and create new benchmarks in the film industry. ‘Jawan’ has redefined box office success, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, and rewriting the record books along the way. As ‘Jawan’ continues to dominate the box office, its relentless pursuit of milestones and records showcases the film’s unwavering appeal and the immense love it has received from audiences nationwide. ‘Jawan’ is undoubtedly a cinematic force to be reckoned with.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.