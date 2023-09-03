Jawan Advance Bookings: Shah Rukh Khan Gives Gentle Reminder To Fans With A Brand New Poster

Mumbai: Ever since the release of Jawan’s Prevue in July of this year, this Atlee directorial has been making all the right noises. With less than a week left for the release of the much-anticipated film of the year, Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday reminded his fans to book their tickets for Jawan, set to release on September 7th, with a brand-new poster. In the animated poster, we can see Shah Rukh Khan sporting an intense look while carrying a rifle in his hand. The Pathaan star captioned the posts, “Bullets & Love will rain down like Thunder…Hum aur aap milte hain…Chaar din ke andar (You and I will meet in 4 days) Booking is open, so book your tickets now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Bullets & Love will rain down like Thunder…Hum aur aap milte hain…Chaar din ke andar! Advance bookings are open, so book your tickets now- https://t.co/2HsBgW40DE#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/P8Ip8Y2P5p — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a post on X (formerly called Twitter), revealed that SRK’s Jawan has sold 203,300 so far in total. He wrote, “NOTE: Tickets sold for *Thu* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS… Update: Sun, 12 noon #PVR + #INOX: 168,000 #Cinepolis: 35,300. Total: 203,300 tickets sold.”

On Friday, the makers rolled out a promotional video of Jawan to announce that the advance bookings are finally open. The clip was shared by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment. “Aapki aur meri bekraari khatam huyi [The wait is finally over]. Advance bookings for Jawan are now live. So book your tickets now. Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” read the caption.

Shah Rukh Khan shared it on Instagram with a text: “Of justice and a Jawan. Of women and their vengeance. Of a mother and a son. And of course, a lot of fun!!!Ready ahhh!!!”