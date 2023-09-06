Jawan advance booking: Film collects Rs 50 crore worldwide

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is only a day away from releasing in theatres worldwide. On Wednesday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter or X to share Jawan’s advance booking update. He said the action film has already grossed ₹51.17 crore worldwide.

Jawan’s first day gross in India has also raced past Pathaan’s opening day advance booking of ₹32 crore in the country. Blockbuster film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone had released in January and grossed ₹1000 crore worldwide.

Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, “BREAKING: Jawan hits half-century even before release at the worldwide box office. Advance sales Day 1 – India – ₹32.47 crore and overseas – ₹18.70 crore [$2.25 million- reported locs]. Total worldwide gross – ₹51.17 crore. Also, Shah Rukh Khan beats Pathaan opening day advance booking of ₹32 crore in India.”

He also shared that Jawan has so far sold 3,91,000 tickets in multiplexes alone. It was earlier reported on Tuesday that the film had sold over 7 lakh tickets in India.

Manobala Vijayabalan wrote in another tweet on Wednesday, “Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan enters all time top 5 advance collections at multiplexes with 3,91,000 tickets. Top 10 Day 1 advance at national multiplexes – Baahubali 2 – 6,50,000. Pathaan – 5,56,000. KGF Chapter 2 – 5,15,000. War – 4,10,000. Jawan – 3,91,000. Thugs of Hindostan – 3,46,000. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 3,40,000. Bharat – 3,16,000. Sultan – 3,10,000. Dangal – 3,05,000.”