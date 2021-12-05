‘Jawad’ Weakens Into Depression, 50 Km Away From Puri: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The weakened Cyclone Jawad’s highly convective clouds have flown past the pilgrim town of Puri, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed in its latest bulletin.

The system has weakened into a Depression and lay centered at 2:30 pm Sunday over northwest Bay of Bengal close to Odisha coast. The system lies 50 km southeast of Puri, 100 km south-southwest of Paradip, 130 km east-northeast of Gopalpur, and 370 km north-northeast of Vishakhapatnam.

“The system is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area around mid-night of December 5,” the IMD stated.