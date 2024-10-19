Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, pioneers of India’s ‘Neo-Classic’ motorcycle segment, proudly unveiled the all-new 350 Jawa 42 FJ in Bhubaneswar today, further expanding their celebrated “42 Life” series. Alongside this launch, the brand also introduced the iconic BSA Gold Star 650 and inaugurated Odisha’s largest dealership, marking a significant milestone in their regional expansion.

Keeping with the festive season celebrations, the brand also marked the inauguration of its largest dealership in Odisha. The new facility, Lakshita Automobiles, located in Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar, will showcase the complete range of Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA motorcycles. The state-of-the-art dealership is equipped with a dedicated service centre staffed by highly trained technicians, ensuring superior customer service and after-sales support.

Continuing its rapid regional expansion, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has grown its dealership network in Odisha from 13 to 20 outlets, with seven additional touchpoints set to open soon. This expansion underlines the brand’s commitment to enhancing its sales and service footprint across the state.

Speaking at the inauguration, AnupamThareja, Co-Founder Classic Legends Private Limited, said:

We are excited to bring two iconic motorcycles to Bhubaneswar—the BSA Gold Star 650, representing British engineering excellence, and the striking Jawa 350 42 FJ. The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ embodies our commitment to design-centric motorcycle engineering, pushing the boundaries of price, performance, power, and style. Alongside these launches, our largest dealership in Odisha reflects our dedication to offering a premium customer experience through top-notch sales and service facilities.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, pioneers of the ‘Neo-Classic’ motorcycle segment in India, also introduced the all-new 350 Jawa 42 FJ in the state, as the latest addition to the Jawa “42 Life” lineup. This launch, which pays tribute to the brand’s founder, FrantišekJaneček, marks another significant milestone for the Jawa 42 series, which has already captivated riders with models like the 42 and 42 Bobber.

Along with it, the company launched of one of the BIGGEST motorcycle brands – BSA, today. The Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA), once the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer and a pillar of British industrial heritage, has a fan following since its founding in 1861 that continues to this day.

Highlights:

The 350 Jawa 42 FJ

Jawa disrupts the category again with prices starting at Rs. 1.99 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), delivering the trinity of design, performance and price

Expands the ’42 Life’ series – 42, 42 Bobber, and now 42 FJ

Bold road presence: longer wheelbase, higher ground clearance

Segment-first brushed aluminium tank panels

All-new muscular neo-classic design with enhanced ergonomics

New upswept exhaust with a distinct soundtrack; all-LED lighting

New 350 Alpha2 engine for class-leading performance

Benchmark-setting handling and class-leading braking

Five stunning colours, and multiple cladding options

Detailed pricing for all variants:

Model Variant Colour Price (Ex-showroom Odisha) Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Deep Black Matte Red Clad Rs 2,23,142 Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Deep Black Matte Black Clad Rs 2,23,142 Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Cosmo Blue Matte Rs 2,18,142 Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Mystique Copper Rs 2,18,142 Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Aurora Green SW Rs 2,02,142 Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Spoke Aurora Green AW Rs 2,13,142

The Gold Star: India’s Most Eligible Single!

Key features of the BSA Gold Star include:

India’s Biggest Single Cylinder: A liquid-cooled, 652cc engine

Segment-leading 55Nm and 45.6PS, delivering Gold Star-worthy performance

Best-in-class Components: Brembo brakes with dual channel ABS, aluminium Excel rims, and Pirelli tyres

Classic understated British styling complemented by modern features and digital-analogue instrumentation

Six stunning colour options, including the Legacy Edition in Silver Sheen

The BSA Gold Star will be available at select dealerships across India starting August 15, 2024, with prices beginning at Rs. 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom Odisha) onwards.

Sr. No. Model Name Price (Ex-Showroom Odisha) 1 Highland Green Rs. 3,02,990 2 Insignia Red Rs. 3,02,990 3 Midnight Black Rs. 3,14,990 4 Dawn Silver Rs. 3,14,990 5 Shadow Black Rs. 3,18,990 6 Legacy Edition – Sheen Silver Rs. 3,37,990

