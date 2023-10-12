Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Appointed Laureus Ambassador

New Delhi: Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic, World and Asian champion in men’s javelin, was today named a Laureus Ambassador, pledging his support to Laureus Sport for Good, the global foundation supporting over 300 programmes that use sport to eradicate inequality and discrimination for young people around the world.

His association with Laureus goes back to 2022, when he was nominated in the Breakthrough of the Year category at the Laureus World Sports Awards, following his gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics – the first won by an Indian track and field athlete. Learning more about Laureus, Neeraj found was attracted to the athlete-led organisation which celebrates the power of sport.

This year, Neeraj has climbed to the World No.1 ranking with golds at the World Championships and, earlier this month, the Asian Games. His gold medal run has catapulted him to an incredible level of fame in his home country. August 7, the date of his winning throw in Tokyo, is now celebrated as National Javelin Day and he is in constant demand for endorsements and media appearances.

New Laureus Ambassador Neeraj Chopra, said: “It’s a big honour for me to join Laureus as an Ambassador. To use my platform and the power of sport to help young people in India and around the world is something I am looking forward to doing. To see the many legends that have been a part of this program and the difference they have made in the world is inspiring, and I share the same belief; that sport has the power to change the world.”

“I’ve heard about the many programmes that Laureus supports in India, and the stories remind me of the many ways in which we can help young people. Every athlete knows that sport can be a big part of that story. People are watching and following my sport now more than ever and I believe that, working with Laureus Sport for Good, I can use that platform to change lives.”

As a Laureus Ambassador, Neeraj joins a unique team of elite athletes from across the generations, including Academy Members and icons of Indian sport Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.

Laureus Ambassador and former Indian cricket all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, said: “As a fellow Laureus Ambassador, I am looking forward to talking to Neeraj about our ideas to make a difference in India and beyond. It is so impressive to see an athlete at the peak of his powers, with his best years still to come, already looking beyond his own sporting ambitions and considering the ways he can use his platform for good.”